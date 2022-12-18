Watch CBS News
Head-on collision on McKees Rocks Bridge leaves 1 dead, others injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a head-on crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Officials told KDKA this happened around 6 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge.

After being closed for several hours, the bridge reopened around 11 p.m.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital. One person was listed in critical condition, the other was in stable condition.

No word was given on what caused the accident.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 11:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

