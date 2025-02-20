Pedestrian hit, killed by box truck in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

A person is dead after getting hit by a box truck in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Pride Street. After first responders arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

(Photo: KDKA)

"From witness statements in the area and the driver's statements, it appears the pedestrian was on the sidewalk, he was stumbling down the sidewalk and subsequently stumbled, half fell into the roadway, where he was then struck by this medium-sized box truck. The driver did not see the pedestrian prior to striking him. It appears to be a very unfortunate situation," said public information officer Emily Bourne.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.