Child airlifted to the hospital after pedestrian crash in Butler

By Patrick Damp

A child had to be taken to a Pittsburgh area hospital via helicopter after being struck by a vehicle in Butler on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to information provided by the Butler City Police Department, they were called to the 900 block of West Jefferson Street for a reported crash around 3:30 p.m. 

Once they arrived, they found a young boy had been hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. 

It was determined the child needed immediate medical attention and was airlifted by helicopter to a Pittsburgh area hospital. His condition was not made available. 

The road is now closed from Sixth Street to Seventh Street until further notice as police continue to investigate the crash. Drivers will need to find an alternate route. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.

