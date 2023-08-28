PedalPGH returns to Pittsburgh streets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Energy was high throughout the city Sunday as cyclists took to the streets for the 30th annual UPMC Health Plan's Pedal Pittsburgh event.

This yearly bike ride is officially Pennsylvania's largest one-day cycling event, organized by the nonprofit BikePGH.

PedalPGH is loved by its participants because of the journey it takes people on through Pittsburgh's many neighborhoods. This event is geared toward everyone, from hardcore cyclists to those just starting on their biking journey.

Julie Walsh, the Communications and Marketing Manager for BikePGH, says that this event is a big fundraiser for this 501(c)(3) charity, whose goal is to make walking and biking in the city more commonplace for all Pittsburgers.

"Each year, it's around $250,000 that we raise for BikePGH's Mission," said Walsh. "And that comes from the registrations of around 3,000 cyclists every year."

One of those who signed up was Kendall Snee, who says she loves riding in this event and other BikePGH events.

"We love the BikePGH events," she said. "It makes me really proud of Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh's really moving forward in the right direction as far as moving away from cars and more you can get on your bike to a brewery, or you can get on your bike to go to a community event."

If you didn't make it out to Sunday's event, don't worry; BikePGH has a lot of events throughout the year, and of course, you can always get a bike and come out to PedalPGH next year.

For more information, log onto bikepgh.org.