How Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder "single-handedly" saved the Clemente Museum

Pearl Jam is in Pittsburgh, doing two shows this weekend, starting Friday. Lead singer Eddie Vedder has a special connection to the city, and to one place in particular.

When you think of Eddie Vedder, you probably think of his epic rock 'n roll from the 1990s. But did you know he's also a huge fan of Roberto Clemente, the greatest Pirate of all time?

Duane Rieder, the founder of the Clemente Museum, said when Vedder came to the museum, it knocked him out.

"He just fell in love with the place when he saw it all," Rieder said.

Back during COVID, the museum hit very hard times. That's when Vedder came to the rescue.

"Without Ed during COVID, we'd probably be out of business right now," Rieder said.

Rieder, knowing how much of a fan Vedder is, reached out for help.

"He single-handedly kept us alive," Rieder said.

Vedder produced an 18-minute video about the museum and how much he loved it and he sent a few things along to help raise money for the place.

"He mailed us a box with a signed guitar from the whole band in Pearl Jam," Rieder said.

The items were auctioned off.

"We raised about $120,000 on just what he helped us with and that got us to pay the bills and keep going," Rieder said.

A few Vedder autographed items like bats and balls and bottles of wine are headed to the auction block soon, but a few will stay at the museum, like a painting signed by Vedder.

Will Vedder and the band stop by this weekend? Maybe, maybe not. But Rieder says he'll be at the concert wearing Roberto Clemente's No. 21 shirt like hundreds of others. Hopefully Vedder will have his on as well.

KDKA-TV asked Reider what he thinks Clemente would say to Vedder if he were alive today.

"He'd put his arm around Ed and he'd be like, 'You're the man. Keep doing what you do, keep doing it,'" Reider said.