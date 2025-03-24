Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter introduces first graduate of the "Paws-Itive" Changes program

The first graduate of the "Paws-Itive" Changes Training Program in Armstrong County is now ready to find his forever home.

Timber, a two-year-old Husky spent four weeks learning good manners from inmates at the Armstrong County Jail.

We first introduced you to the partnership between the jail and the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Kittanning.

In November, Luna, a 3-year-old beagle mix, had been waiting more than a year for a home. She was found wandering alone on a road in March of last year and her owners turned her over to be rehomed.

Then she was "booked" into the jail where inmates helped train and prepare dogs for adoption.

It's one of the first kinds of programs in Pennsylvania.

"Being the first county jail in Pennsylvania to implement this initiative has been rewarding and exciting. It has been my pleasure putting together this pilot program that we can all be proud of and benefit from in Armstrong County," Warden Jessica Hicks said in a press release.

Now, Timber, is only the first graduate because the dogs continue to get adopted prior to graduation.

The shelter said that Timber loves to run and play and makes a great agility candidate.

You can learn more about the program as well as check out more furry friends looking for their forever homes on the Orphans of the Storm website at this link.