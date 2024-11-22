Beagle "booked" at Armstrong County Jail as part of prison-based dog training program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dog is behind bars at the Armstrong County Jail as part of a new program that hopes to make "pawsitive" changes for both animals and inmates.

A new partnership between the Armstrong County Jail and Orphans of the Storm pairs inmates with shelter dogs, who they train to prepare for adoption.

Luna, a 3-year-old beagle mix, has been waiting more than a year for a home. She was found wandering alone on a road in March of last year and her owners turned her over to be rehomed.

On Wednesday morning, Luna was booked and "pawprinted" at the Armstrong County Jail.

"Her tail and smile never stopped as she bestowed kisses to the many staff who welcomed her," the shelter wrote in a press release.

(Photo: Oprhans of the Storm)

Luna's new digs feature a large kennel and doghouse as well as a special outside play area that has dog jumps and weave poles for possible agility training.

Luna will be handled by Ryan Crissman and Jamie Cathers, who will be mentored by the program's head trainer, Sara Burk.

"Being the first county jail in Pennsylvania to implement this initiative has been rewarding and exciting. It has been my pleasure putting together this pilot program that we can all be proud of and benefit from in Armstrong County," Warden Jessica Hicks said in a press release.

Hicks said the program has already positively impacted inmates and Luna.

"I look forward to seeing the difference we can make with future inmates and dogs with our partnership with OOTS," Hicks said.