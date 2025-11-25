Watch CBS News
Sports

Pirates' Paul Skenes gets record $3.4 million from pre-arbitration bonus pool

/ CBS/AP

Add CBS News on Google

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will receive a record $3,436,343 from this year's pre-arbitration bonus pool, raising his two-year total to $5,588,400 under the initiative to direct more money to top younger players.

A 23-year-old right-hander who debuted in May 2024, Skenes was a unanimous winner of this year's NL Cy Young Award after leading the major leagues with a 1.97 ERA and striking out 216 batters in 187 1/3 innings. He added a 10-10 record and became the first pitcher to win the Cy Young with a record of .500 or worse. 

Skenes had an $875,000 salary in the major leagues after earning $564,946 in pay last year. He won't be eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2026 season.

A total of 101 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility going into the season, which was 2 years, 132 days. Players signed as foreign professionals are not eligible.

Eighteen players, including Skenes, earned bonuses based on awards. An eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning an MVP or Cy Young, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

All-MLB teams are voted on by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and officials.

A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount. The remaining money is allocated by a wins above replacement formula.

In:

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue