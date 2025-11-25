Pirates' Paul Skenes gets record $3.4 million from pre-arbitration bonus pool

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will receive a record $3,436,343 from this year's pre-arbitration bonus pool, raising his two-year total to $5,588,400 under the initiative to direct more money to top younger players.

A 23-year-old right-hander who debuted in May 2024, Skenes was a unanimous winner of this year's NL Cy Young Award after leading the major leagues with a 1.97 ERA and striking out 216 batters in 187 1/3 innings. He added a 10-10 record and became the first pitcher to win the Cy Young with a record of .500 or worse.

Skenes had an $875,000 salary in the major leagues after earning $564,946 in pay last year. He won't be eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2026 season.

A total of 101 players will receive the payments under a plan aimed to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility going into the season, which was 2 years, 132 days. Players signed as foreign professionals are not eligible.

Eighteen players, including Skenes, earned bonuses based on awards. An eligible player receives $2.5 million for winning an MVP or Cy Young, $1.75 million for second in the voting, $1.5 million for third, $1 million for fourth, fifth or selection to the all-MLB first team, $750,000 for Rookie of the Year, $500,000 for second in Rookie of the Year voting or all-MLB second team.

All-MLB teams are voted on by fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and officials.

A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount. The remaining money is allocated by a wins above replacement formula.