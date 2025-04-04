Pirates phenom Paul Skenes once again helping veterans and the Gary Sinise Foundation | On A Positive Note

KDKA-TV is bringing back the "On A Positive Note" segment, and since we're bringing it back on the same day as the Pittsburgh Pirates' home opener, we're connecting the two.

For the second year in a row, Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is donating $100 for every strikeout he throws to the Gary Sinise Foundation to help veteran causes.

Long before he threw his first pitch as a Pittsburgh Pirate or an LSU Tiger, phenom Paul Skenes was a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy, taking the mound for the academy's baseball team.

"I just came into the academy trying to be a good cadet and have some fun on the baseball field," he said in a 2021 interview while he was at the USAFA.

Since then, he's had a lot of fun striking out Major League batters, but it was that experience at the Air Force Academy that led the 22-year-old to help actor and musician Gary Sinise and his foundation.

"That's very admirable," Sinise said. "I admire him for going to the academy. His talent is obvious."

Starting in 2024, each time Skenes has struck out a batter, $100 would go to the foundation. Last year, the Fullerton, California native mowed down 170 batters, sending $17,000 to the Sinise Foundation.

"He's doing incredible things to help his fellow service members and supporting us and the Gary Sinise Foundation," Sinise said.

Sinise is famous for his roles in hit Hollywood movies, including the Academy Award-nominated performance as Lieutenant Dan in the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Long before that role, Sinise was helping veterans.

"I just felt a lot of compassion for Vietnam veterans, I learned a lot from my wife's brother, and her sister's cousin was a combat medic," he said.

To date, the Sinise Foundation has provided 94 adaptive smart homes for wounded heroes, 1,200,000-plus meals for service personnel across the nation and overseas, and so much more.

"We've actually raised $515 million since we've been around," Sinise said.

Skenes, meanwhile, said with the help of fan donations, he hopes to raise $100,000 more this year for the foundation.

"Of course, that means 100 strikeouts," Sinise said. "I wouldn't put it past him to get there. I wouldn't be surprised to see him do all kinds of great things for services in the coming years."

Finally, if you are interested in donating to the Gary Sinise Foundation and helping Skenes reach his goal, you can do so on their website at this link.