Paul Skenes surpasses $100K strikeout goal for Gary Sinise Foundation

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes pledged to donate $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout he earns during the 2025 season. The nonprofit founded by actor Gary Sinise aims to honor America's servicemembers, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Thanks to his play and the support of fans, Skenes was able to surpass his $100,000 donation goal for the season.

However, Skenes won't stop there.

With the initial goal accomplished, the two-time All-Star and reigning National League Rookie of the Year is setting a new goal of $150,000.

"I couldn't be more grateful to fans and brand partners for joining me in my strikeout campaign to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation this season. The support has truly been incredible," said Skenes. "Over the last two years, I have met so many inspiring heroes and their families and gotten a glimpse of the amazing work that GSF does for those that protect our country and communities. I'm so proud of this partnership."

Skenes' connection to the military dates back to his time at the Air Force Academy.

"Paul stepping up to the plate over the last two years to help so many first responders and servicemembers, along with their families, through the Gary Sinise Foundation has made an impact we have certainly felt across the country. In addition to graciously hosting many of our families of fallen heroes at games throughout the season, Paul is now increasing his strikeout campaign in the final month of the 2025 MLB season by $50,000 to raise more than $150,000 for our mission. I am so grateful to have Paul on our team, raising money for the heroes who protect our country and communities, and for their families who have sacrificed so much," said Gary Sinise.

Skenes will join the Gary Sinise Foundation to serve meals and present new equipment grants for local Pittsburgh-area police and fire departments on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Those wishing to learn more or donate to the nonprofit can find more information at this link.