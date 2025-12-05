Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne join USO Tour to meet with sailors at sea

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, recently teamed up with USO to visit sailors stationed on two U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

Skenes and Dunne joined a two-day USO Tour and visited sailors abord the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Mahan.

During the two-day tour, Skenes and Dunne connected with more than 1,300 sailors and learned about the missions the ships are on, how they operate, and what it's like living on an aircraft carrier.

"I am honored and incredibly grateful to have visited the service men and women aboard the USS Ford and the USS Mahan," Skenes said. "Being able to tour the ships and see the incomparable facilities and equipment onboard was an unparalleled experience. Most importantly, being able to meet and spend time with so many brave and real-life heroes, who have sacrificed so much to protect us, was truly unforgettable and special. We can never thank them enough for all that they do."

"It was an absolute honor to get to spend time on board the USS Ford and USS Mahan," Dunne said. "The experience was unlike anything I have ever done before! I really enjoyed meeting with the sailors and learning about the important work they do. I have such immense gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices they make, along with their families back home, in order to protect our freedoms."

USO said that Skenes and Dunne spent time during their visit engaging with sailors, posing for photos, and expressing appreciation for the sailors' service and sacrifice.

"Opportunities like this are what the USO is all about, bringing talent like Paul and Livvy to meet service members where they are and share a bit of gratitude," said Jennifer Wahlquist, USO Vice President of Global Entertainment. "This USO Tour on ships at sea not only gave sailors an opportunity to meet these special guests but also reminded them that there are people back home who appreciate their sacrifices and care about them."