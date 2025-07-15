Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes strikes out 2 in All-Star Game start

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes started his second straight All-Star Game for the National League on Tuesday.

The sophomore sensation tossed a 1-2-3 inning against the top of the American League lineup during the game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates jogs to the mound prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Getty Images

Skenes faced Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. He struck out Torres on five pitches, struck out Greene on seven pitches and got Judge to ground out to second base to end the inning.

Skenes threw 14 pitches, including nine strikes. Six of the 14 pitches were more than 100 miles per hour.

He only pitched one inning on Tuesday. He was replaced by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the top of the second inning.

The National League leads 2-0 in the top of the second inning.

Paul Skenes by the numbers

Skenes became the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star Games since Washington's Max Scherzer and Boston's Chris Sale in 2017 and 2018. He was also the first Pirate to earn an All-Star Game bid in each of his first two Major League seasons.

The 23-year-old right-handed pitcher is 4-8 this season, with a league-best 2.01 ERA. He has 131 strikeouts and 30 walks in 121 innings over 20 games.

Up next

The Pirates resume play after the All-Star break on Friday with a three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox.