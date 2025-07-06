Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto named NL All-Stars; Yusei Kikuchi to represent Halos

Dodgers starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were named to the National League All-Star Game on Sunday, joining three other Boys in Blue who will be representing the team next week in Atlanta.

They'll suit up alongside the NL's leading vote-getter in Shohei Ohtani, first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith, all three of whom were picked by the fans as starters.

Clayton Kershaw salutes the crowd after delivering the 3000th strikeout of his career in a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 2, 2025. Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It's Kershaw's 11th All-Star Game, his first since 2023, and Yamamoto's first-ever selection, though he selected to five Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star Games between 2018 and 2023, before joining the Dodgers.

Even though he's only started nine games so far this season, Kershaw made history in his most recent start by securing his 3,000th career strikeout. He sports a 4-0 record with a 3.43 ERA and 32 Ks in just over 44 innings pitched.

His selection comes at the hands of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who named Kershaw as the 65th All-Star with the "Legend Pick," the first since 2022 when it was used on both Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols.

Yamamoto, on the other hand, has been the Dodgers most consistent starter. In 17 starts, Yamamoto has 96 and 2/3 innings pitched with 109 strikeouts and a 2.51 ERA. He was one of Major League Baseball's six National League picks.

The Dodgers lead the way in All-Star selections with five, followed by the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners, who have four selections each.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi #16 delivers a pitch during the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves on July 02, 2025 at TRUIST Park. Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the American League, the Angels will be represented by starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who last appeared in the All-Star Game in 2021 with the Mariners. He is a three-time NPB All-Star, last appearing in the game in 2018, the season before he signed with Seattle out of Japan.

Kikuchi was one of MLB's six American League picks, thanks in large part to his strong showing to start the 2025 campaign. In 18 starts, he has a 2.81 ERA and 106 strikeouts.

2025 All-Star Game rosters

The 2025 All-Star Game, the 95th in MLB history, is slated to take place on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The National League and American League rosters are subject to change pending player decision, injury and other factors. The full rosters as of Sunday are:

National League

Starting lineup

C - Will Smith (Dodgers, third selection)

1B - Freddie Freeman (Dodgers, ninth selection)

2B - Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks, third selection)

3B - Manny Machado (San Diego Padres, seventh selection)

SS - Francisco Lindor (New York Mets, fifth selection)

OF - Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves, fifth selection)

OF - Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs, first selection)

OF - Kyle Tucker (Cubs, fourth selection)

DH - Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers, fifth selection)

Pitching staff

P - Jason Adam (Padres, first selection)

P - Matthew Boyd (Cubs, first selection)

P - Edwin Díaz (Mets, third selection)

P - MacKenzie Gore (Washington Nationals, first selection)

P - Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers, eleventh selection)

P - Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers, second selection)

P - Robbie Ray (San Francisco Giants, second selection)

P - Randy Rodriguez (Giants, first selection)

P - Chris Sale (Braves, ninth selection)

P - Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates, second selection)

P - Logan Webb (Giants, second selection)

P - Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies, third selection)

P - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers, first selection)

Reserve selections

C - Hunter Goodman (Colorado Rockies, first selection)

IF - Pete Alonso (Mets, fifth selection)

IF - Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds, second selection)

IF - Brendan Donovan (St. Louis Cardinals, first selection)

IF - Matt Olson (Braves, third selection)

IF - Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks, second selection)

OF - Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks, second selection)

OF - Kyle Stowers (Miami Marlins, first selection)

OF - Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres, third selection)

OF - James Wood (Nationals, first selection)

DH - Kyle Schwarber (Phillies, third selection)

American League

Starting lineup

C - Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners, first selection)

1B - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays, fourth selection)

2B - Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers, first selection)

3B - José Ramírez (Cleveland Guardians, seventh selection)

SS - Jacob Wilson (Athletics, first selection)

OF - Aaron Judge (New York Yankees, seventh selection)

OF - Riley Greene (Tigers, first selection)

OF - Javier Báez (Tigers, third selection)

DH - Ryan O'Hearn (Baltimore Orioles, first selection)

Pitching staff

P - Hunter Brown (Houston Astros, first selection)

P - Kris Bubic (Kansas City Royals, first selection)

P - Aroldis Chapman (Boston Red Sox, eighth selection)

P - Garrett Crochet (Red Sox, second selection)

P - Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers, fifth selection)

P - Max Fried (Yankees, third selection)

P - Josh Hader (Astros, sixth selection)

P - Yusei Kikuchi (Angels, second selection)

P - Andrés Munoz (Mariners, second selection)

P - Tarik Skubal (Tigers, second selection)

P - Shane Smith (Chicago White Sox, first selection)

P - Bryan Woo (Mariners, first selection)

Reserve selections

C - Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays, second selection)

IF - Jonathan Aranda (Tampa Bay Rays, first selection)

IF - Alex Bregman (Red Sox, third selection)

IF - Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees, second selection)

IF - Brandon Lowe (Rays, second selection)

IF - Jeremy Peña (Astros, first selection)

IF - Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals, second selection)

OF - Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins, second selection)

OF - Steven Kwan (Guardians, second selection)

OF - Julio Rodríguez (Mariners, third selection)

DH - Brent Rooker (Athletics, second selection)