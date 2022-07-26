Pat White, former West Virginia quarterback, named Chargers offensive assistant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pat White, former West Virginia starting quarterback, has been named an offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff.

White is no stranger to the Chargers' organization, having spent last training camp with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

White most recently spent time in the collegiate coaching ranks at Campbell University, coaching quarterbacks this past spring. He has also spent time at Alcorn State (2018-19), South Florida (2020), and Alabama State (2021). In White's time at Alcorn State, he helped the Braves record an 18-8 record and coached two different quarterbacks to earn Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year recognition, per a press release from the Chargers.

While at West Virginia, White became something of a sensation for the Mountaineers, setting multiple school and NCAA records. White earned Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons (2006-07). As a starter, he led the Mountaineers to a 35-8 record and became the first quarterback to start and win four bowl games. White threw for 6,051 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career and added 4,480 yards and 47 rushing touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

For his contributions to the team, White would be inducted into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Following his career at West Virginia, White was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, but would retire from football completely by the end of the 2015 season.