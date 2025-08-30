Pat McAfee's "We're All Mustangs Here" foundation donates new scoreboards to Plum High School

For Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee, giving back to his hometown has become almost a tradition.

Even reaching some incredible heights, such as kicking off the Super Bowl, having a daily show on ESPN, or being a ringside commentator for WWE, McAfee always remembers where he came from, especially his suburban home of Plum Borough.

The Plum High School graduate has been giving back to the athletic program as part of his "We're All Mustangs Here" foundation.

This time, his foundation donated new LED video displays, scoreboards, and other in-stadium upgrades through Daktronics.

"This project shows that giving back can go further than you imagine," said Kyle Sydow, Daktronics' high schools market manager. "It's not just about the student-athletes competing. Now there's a whole new group of students getting a chance to showcase their skills on game day."

The school now has a new outdoor scoreboard at the football stadium, a new indoor video board in the gym, fixed-digit scoreboards for both the outdoor stadium and indoor gym, as well as a Daktronics FrameWrx subscription, which will allow digital content creation and education for student producers.

Pat McAfee gives back to Plum and Pittsburgh

McAfee has been no stranger to charity for his hometown, or as he likes to say, "Home-TAHN."

Back in 2021, McAfee's giving back to Plum began when he started the "We're All Mustangs Here" foundation, donating $2 million to the school's athletic program.

"I am so lucky I grew up in Plum," McAfee said on KDKA's Living Room Sports in June 2020. "Hardworking people, great people, and the greatest sandwich shop in the world – Rudy's Subs."

Earlier this year, McAfee returned home to PPG Paints Arena for a live, variety show called "Big Night AHT."

During the star-studded show that included GRAMMY-winning artist Jelly Roll, WWE superstar Jey Uso, and several Pittsburgh athletes, including Penguins Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, Pirates' pitcher Paul Skenes, and former Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, McAfee consistently gave away cash prizes.

One of those big prizes was a $2.4 million cash prize that one lucky fan went home with.

McAfee's donations aren't just for Plum High School.

In June, McAfee teamed up with Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg to donate $50,000 to Pittsburgh Public Schools.

"This one-time donation not only reflects a shared belief in the potential of our students but also reinforces the power and impact of community," a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools stated that the funds will be used to support school programs and initiatives.