Pat Freiermuth returns to practice for Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth returned to practice on Wednesday, the team announced.

Freiermuth is still on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring against the Houston Texans on Oct. 1. He has missed the team's last five games.

With the tight end practicing on Wednesday, the Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster. If Freiermuth is not activated during the window, he remains on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

"It felt amazing," Freiermuth said after practice on Wednesday, according to the team's website. "Just being out there with the guys, especially the camaraderie we have on the team. It felt good."

Freiermuth, picked in the second round of the 2021 draft by Pittsburgh out of Penn State, was noncommittal on his status for Sunday's game at the Cleveland Browns.

"I feel really good. I just have to see how the week goes," he said.

The second-year tight end has eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. If he can return for Sunday's game at Cleveland, he will provide a boost to an offense looking for more consistency.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he was feeling "good about Pat Freiermuth." The coach said Freiermuth will be monitored throughout the week, but he said he was optimistic about his availability for Sunday.

The Steelers face the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on KDKA-TV.