Mike Tomlin: I'm optimistic about Pat Freiermuth's availability, not looking outside the organization to replace Holcomb, Alexander

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -

That has been the theme of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers season. Keep the score as close as possible, and let the defense take over and make plays when needed. That formula has guided the Steelers to a 6-3 record with their 23-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. A last-second interception by safety Damontae Kazee gave the Steelers their fourth win in the last five games.

The team now shifts their attention to the Cleveland Browns (6-3), who have also won their last two contests. Pittsburgh played the Browns back in Week 2, earning a 26-22 win at the time.

How will this matchup play out?

"It was challenging from a communication and experience standpoint," Tomlin said of his team's efforts on Sunday against the Packers while highlighting that many of the defense's key players had been ruled out with injuries. "We have to prepare with an edge. We gotta be smart with what it is that we do, how we divide the labor up," Tomlin added.

The Steelers have seen their fair share of mobile quarterbacks recently, and Deshaun Watson does not break that mold. His dual-threat capabilities make him a lethal force for the Cleveland rushing and passing game.

"Obviously, it's AFC North Football" in a hostile environment, Tomlin said of the upcoming game. "It's a big game in their venue; we respect that."

Even without superstar running back Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford is coming off his second 100-yard rushing game this season, tallying 107 yards against the Ravens last week. His other 100-yard game? That came against the Steelers back in September.

Myles Garrett remains a force of nature for the Browns' defensive unit. "

He is the guy making the significant play in terms of determining the outcome of games," Tomlin said. "They've got an awesome collection of talent. I knew (the Browns' defense) would be elite in Week 2."

"I think they're just beginning to write that story," Tomlin said of his 2023 rookie class that has continued to grow and develop to Tomlin's liking through 10 weeks.

Specifically, when asked, Tomlin has been impressed by rookie defender Keeanu Benton.

"He's come on like gangbusters. Every week, he's getting better. You can't deny that. And it's an awesome thing because we need it."

On the offensive side of the ball, though not a rookie, Tomlin knows he needs to see more from second-year signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

"Certainly. We're gonna need more, particularly as this road narrows, but guys like Kenny and myself are measured by wins and losses. We know what our jobs are. Our jobs are to win."

INJURIES

Pittsburgh's linebacking corps has taken another massive hit after the last game. The team will be without the services of veteran Kwon Alexander (Achilles) for the rest of the season. Alexander's injury comes after the Steelers lost Cole Holcomb for the season with a knee injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin believes all options are on the table to try and restore some depth to the position, but also preached the next-man-up mentality.

"We're not looking outside the organization" to replace Cole Holcomb or Kwon Alexander, Tomlin said. "We got guys that we're comfortable with."

"We're gonna lean on Elandon Roberts. He's a defensive quarterback in mentality. He's a really good communicator, a really good above-the-neck player."

Minkah Fitzpatrick is continuing to nurse a hamstring injury. Tomlin gave no solid timetable for his return as of Tuesday.

"I feel good about Pat Freiermuth," Tomlin said of his young tight end, who had missed the last several games due to a stint on injured reserve. Freiermuth will be monitored throughout the week, but Tomlin was optimistic about his gameday availability.

"This is what we signed up for," Tomlin said of his team's preparedness and readiness to battle the Browns in a meaningful divisional clash. "It's a competitor's league. It's just beautiful. You want challenges, you want to play good people, be in hostile environments, you want to be in significant games. That's what these guys have been dreaming about and working toward all their lives."

The Steelers battle their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, this Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and the game can be seen on KDKA-TV.