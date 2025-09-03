Steelers' TE Pat Freiermuth donates school supplies and helps families affected by Clairton explosion

With just days to go before the Steelers open the NFL season against the New York Jets, tight end Pat Freiermuth had some charitable work to attend to.

On Tuesday, he donated school supplies to students at Clairton Elementary School along with The Education Partnership.

"It's very special just seeing all the kids smile," said Freiermuth. "It's an exciting part of their day, and it's also an exciting part of my day. It's always fun to see their reaction, see the smiles when they get a new backpack and the school supplies."

On Tuesday, @pat_fry5 donated school supplies to students at Clairton Elementary School in conjunction with The Education Partnership.



He also made a $10,000 donation to the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, which is raising funds for support relief efforts for the… pic.twitter.com/U9kEYCQhAY — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) September 2, 2025

The Education Partnership helps provide students and teachers across western Pennsylvania who are under-resourced.

Along with donating school supplies, Freiermuth also donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, which is holding a fundraiser to support the families affected by the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works explosion.

"I want to be able to help people as much as I can," Freiermuth said. "It's important to do our part."

The fundraiser can be supported by visiting the Salvation Army's website at this link or texting the word "Steel" to 31333.

Earlier this month, an explosion at the U.S. Steel plant killed two people and injured at least 10 more. The explosions occurred inside the reversing room for batteries 13 and 14. The room acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure the coal bakes evenly in the oven.