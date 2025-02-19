Pasta with Beans | Cooking with Rania

Warm your soul this winter with this recipe from Rania Harris's kitchen! She showing Katie how to make pasta with beans.

Pasta with Beans

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2 cups dried cranberry beans soaked in water overnight

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup chopped sweet onion

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

4 ounces sliced Pancetta Calabrese or Sopressata

3 – 5 teaspoons Aleppo pepper or pinch of hot pepper flakes (to taste)

½ cup dry white wine

1 ½ cups canned chopped tomatoes with their juice

Sea salt to taste

1 pound orecchiette pasta – cooked al dente

Freshly chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

Drain the beans and rinse them with cold water. In a large pot, cover them with water and bring them to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer them for 45 to 60 minutes, until the beans are almost soft but still firm. Drain and set aside.

Warm the olive oil in a heavy pot over medium high heat. Add the onions and sauté until translucent. Add the garlic, Pancetta Calabrese or Sopressata, 2 teaspoons of the Aleppo pepper and the beans. Sauté for another two minutes. Pour in the wine. Cook over high heat for 30 seconds and then add the tomatoes and about one cup of water. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes until the beans are very tender, adding more water if needed. Season to taste with salt and more Aleppo pepper.

Mix the cooked pasta with the bean mixture. Cover and let stand for five minutes. Serve warm, sprinkled with parsley and Parmesan cheese.

Serves: 4-6