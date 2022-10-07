Bigelow Boulevard pedestrian overpass hit, closing part of road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Part of Bigelow Boulevard is closed after a pedestrian overpass was hit, PennDOT said.
The street is shut down in both directions at Finland Street. PennDOT said it will stay closed until further notice.
More details on a detour route are expected soon.
