Bigelow Boulevard pedestrian overpass hit, closing part of road

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Part of Bigelow Boulevard is closed after a pedestrian overpass was hit, PennDOT said. 

The street is shut down in both directions at Finland Street. PennDOT said it will stay closed until further notice.

More details on a detour route are expected soon.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 12:43 PM

