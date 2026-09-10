Parkway West inbound shut down amid police presence

Part of the Parkway West between Interstate 79 and Green Tree has been shut down because of police activity.

PennDOT said Interstate 376 West eastbound, or inbound, is closed to traffic in both directions between the I-79 and Route 121/Greentree/Mt. Lebanon interchanges. All ramps to I-376 Parkway West are also closed, PennDOT said.

Both inbound and outbound were closed, but westbound has since reopened.

PennDOT said drivers should use different routes.

PennDOT didn't provide any additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.