Parkway East "Bathtub" closed due to water main break

A major throughway on the Parkway East is closed due to a water main break in Pittsburgh.

According to PennDOT, the westbound lanes of the Parkway East "bathtub" area between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge are closed, along with the on-ramp from Grant Street to I-376 West.

With the closure in place, PennDOT has posted the following detour:

From I-376 West, take the left-hand Grant Street exit (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport at Stanwix Street

PennDOT is stressing caution and asking motorists to consider alternate routes.

They have not provided a timeline for reopening.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest.