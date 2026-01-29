Watch CBS News
Local News

Parkway East "Bathtub" closed due to water main break

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A major throughway on the Parkway East is closed due to a water main break in Pittsburgh. 

According to PennDOT, the westbound lanes of the Parkway East "bathtub" area between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge are closed, along with the on-ramp from Grant Street to I-376 West. 

With the closure in place, PennDOT has posted the following detour:

  • From I-376 West, take the left-hand Grant Street exit (Exit 71A) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
  • Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport at Stanwix Street

PennDOT is stressing caution and asking motorists to consider alternate routes. 

They have not provided a timeline for reopening. 

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue