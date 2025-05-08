Parkway Center Giant Eagle to close this summer

The Parkway Center Giant Eagle is set to close this summer.

In a news release on Thursday, Giant Eagle said it plans to close the grocery store on June 28 after more than 40 years of operation at the location. The store has remained at the site since the closure of the Parkway Center Mall in 2013.

The pharmacy will close on May 21. Customers can have their prescriptions transferred to a Giant Eagle pharmacy of their choice, the company said.

"This was not an easy decision," said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle's senior director of public relations, in the news release. "As we look forward, we faced the hard reality that we have no option to renew our existing lease at this site. When considered alongside the significant reinvestment needed into both the store and the surrounding development, we were challenged to envision a future for the store."

Giant Eagle said it believes that its locations on Noblestown Road and in Crafton will "serve Parkway Center customers well and can deliver the type of shopping experience all customers deserve."

The store has 75 employees, and Giant Eagle said all of them will be offered jobs at nearby stores.

Giant Eagle was founded in 1931 and now has over 470 stores throughout Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Last summer, Giant Eagle announced it was selling its GetGo locations to a Canadian-based convenience store company, which Giant Eagle's CEO said would enable growth for its grocery stores.