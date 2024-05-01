New parking garage at Pittsburgh International Airport topped off

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The new parking garage at Pittsburgh International Airport has been topped off and is one step closer to being completed and getting ready to open.

A ceremony was held earlier this week to celebrate the topping off of the structure.

We're excited to celebrate a new parking garage milestone! We invited a group, including tradespeople who worked on the project and PIT employees, to sign one of the last concrete pieces to be placed. The garage will triple the covered parking! 🚗 ➡️ https://t.co/tb68QC2xY4 pic.twitter.com/SROAiF5Njx — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) April 30, 2024

"This massive structure that we celebrate today is not just a parking garage, it is the start of a family vacation, it is the start of a career-defining business trip, it is the start of a honeymoon or a reunion," said said Paul Hoback, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Pittsburgh International Airport.

More than 3,000 pieces of pre-cast concrete were put together to make up the structure of the parking garage that is part of the airport's modernization project.

The parking garage will be five levels and will have around 4,300 parking spaces, with nearly half of them being under cover.

The new parking garage at Pittsburgh International Airport has been topped off. Pittsburgh International Airport

In addition to tripling the amount of covered parking at the airport, it will also cut down on the distance required to walk between buildings with it's proximity to the new terminal.

The parking garage will have electric car charging stations, spaces for rental vehicles, multiple elevators, and a space for curbside pickup and drop-off for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

The garage will also feature modern technology in a number of ways including a digital system that will help drivers find open spaces and a de-icing system that will help remove snow from entrance and exit ramps in a fast, but environmentally safe way.

The modernization project is expected to be completed sometime next year.