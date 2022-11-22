Parent's Perspective: The great phone debate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many parents are debating when is the right time to get their kids a smartphone.

The timing of this comes as some parents may be weighing this as a gift for the holidays,

Parents.com suggests first evaluating your child's responsibility and their mental health, factoring in how they handle responsibilities like chores, homework, and how well they follow the rules.

When it comes to mental health, if your child is already struggling with depression or anxiety, doctors say they could be more vulnerable to issues on social media.

If you don't think they're ready for the freedom of the open internet and social media, Parents.com says maybe start smaller, like a smart watch or a phone that has less features.

Next, they suggest creating a contract with your child.

Set out the rules you want them to follow, but also make sure to revisit the contract as your child grows and based on how they are doing with the extra responsibility that comes with a phone.

The last tip they suggest is that phones shouldn't be used at bedtime, and to remember, parents are setting the example.