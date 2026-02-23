Parents encouraged to watch how kids use AI as technology spreads, experts say

AI is becoming more and more a part of our lives, and there are many advantages, but for kids, experts say we need to be careful. Families are grappling with so many issues related to technology, and AI is developing so quickly that it can be hard to keep up.

Fourteen-year-old David Abt and his mom, Lauren, from Pittsburgh, say AI is hard to avoid.

"It shows up a lot on just anything, on every browser, every mainstream thing," David said.

Lauren and David are concerned about the environmental impact of AI. When it comes to its use in the home, child experts say parents need to be aware that kids are curious. Many are trying generative AI such as ChatGPT and Gemini, and what's known as "companion AI," designed to build relationships, like an app called Character AI.

Common Sense Media reports 72% of teenagers have used AI companions at least once, and more than half use them at least a few times a month.

About a third use AI companions for social interactions and relationships, including romantic interactions, emotional support, and friendship.

UPMC psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Buckley is concerned.

"As these teens are growing and developing, an important part of that developmental process is learning to interact with a real person who has different needs than your own and different ideas than your own. And that's not something kids are going to learn from a companion chatbot," Dr. Buckley says.

A recent report in JAMA also found that about 13% of young people now use AI chatbots for mental health advice.

Sadly, there are reports that two teenagers committed suicide after extensive interactions with chatbots that encouraged them to do so.

"That's why it's important to recognize that these tools are not a replacement for a therapist or mental health treatment or even the relationships that kids have with parents or trusted adults," Dr. Buckley says.

Mom Lauren Abt says, "I don't want to be a naysayer against innovation because I think we have to - that's so important. But at the same time, I just don't think we're careful enough when we are examining where it's coming from and some of the motivations, especially with the mental health perspective."

Dr. Buckley says the challenge is that AI is so new, the research and guardrails can't keep up.

David's friend tested AI to see if he could get around guardrails on how to build a weapon.

"There are safeguards on it, obviously, but those safeguards are like, you can trick them. You can get it to tell you how to do things that you should not be able to ask."

Dr. Buckley says it's important for parents to talk with their kids about AI and other developing technologies. He says start by asking your kids questions like: How are you using chatbots? Can you show me how you're interacting with them? Do you ever go to them for advice or friendship when you're feeling down, scared, or lonely?

Once you know how or if your child is using AI, you can set family rules.

Lauren's family already has many tech rules in place, including not using generative AI or companion AI apps. She says it's hard to stay on top of the quickly evolving media landscape.

"I know my kids don't have TikTok. My kids don't use YouTube unsupervised, but you know, there's things you know of, and then there's the things that you don't even know are potentially dangerous."

You can get more information on protecting kids on technology at Kidsburgh.org.