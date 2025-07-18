Screen time and development | New report finds children as young as 5 should have less technology

Much has been said about the detrimental impact of screens on childhood development, but a new study takes that concern to an even younger age.

This is as much about what children aren't doing as it is about what they are doing. There is no question that we are seeing the screen time impact on our children.

"A lot of them have lost the ability to interact, to make eye contact, and have conversations," said Dr. Joseph Aracri of Allegheny Health Network pediatrics.

Dr. Aracri said that kids five and under desperately need to be doing non-screen things.

"It's really important for a child to move, to run, to jump, to pick up things, put them in their mouth, smell them, see them, and touch them," Dr. Aracri said. "That's where you're going to learn language development, reasoning skills, through that interaction with the parent."

Without that, Dr. Aracri said that they will show a lasting decrease in socialization skills, and it's becoming clear in teenagers, saying "they can all be in the same room together and they're just texting each other."

Dr. Aracri said if your child is five or younger is going to be using screens, be sure to use interactive games that require thinking, reasoning, and action. Also be sure to limit the time and use alternatives.

"In general, LEGOs, blocks, anything that a child can pick up, turn around, reason, and play with, is usually better," he said.

As for those rainy days when it seems like the screen is the only option, you can look at it as an opportunity.

"Go outside, jump in puddles, get muddy, so it's raining, it's a warm rain, have fun," Dr. Aracri said. "For a parent, you have to tell the child it's OK to get wet, it's OK to get dirty."

Obviously, just not when there is lightning around.

That said, doing that continues the mission of the report, which emphasises that kids of all ages need active play.

While there are no doubt times as a parent when you need the screens so you can get things done, at times, you can let your child follow you around and pretend that they are helping.