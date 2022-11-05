Watch CBS News
Paramore bringing North American tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rock band Paramore is coming to Pittsburgh next summer. 

The rock band is hitting the road in May after releasing their first studio since 2017. They'll stop at PPG Paints Arena on June 11 with Bloc Party. 

Paramore's North American tour kicks off in Charlotte and wraps up in St. Paul. They'll also join Taylor Swift for her The Eras Tour for one night in Glendale, Arizona. 

"This is Why" is scheduled to drop on Feb. 10. 

Tickets for the tour go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 8:43 PM

