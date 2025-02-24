Watch CBS News
Heavy metal legends Pantera to open summer tour at Star Lake

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy metal legends Pantera will embark on a summer tour later this year, which will kick off at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Billed as a "summer amphitheater tour," the concert series is scheduled to begin on July 15 and include over two dozen stops in other cities across America, according to a Live Nation press release.

Support will be provided by Swedish heavy metal band Amon Amarth, with an additional guest opener to be announced.

The summer tour follows the band's run of spring stadium shows with Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies.

Pantera also will be a part of an upcoming performance as part of Black Sabbath's and Ozzy Osbourne's final show at Villa Park alongside Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and more, the press release added.

Ticket and VIP presales begin on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. 

More information can be found here.

