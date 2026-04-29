Remains of woman missing since 2019 found in Ohio

A woman's remains were found earlier this month in Cleveland, Ohio, nearly seven years after she went missing, officials said.

Paige Coffey's remains were found on East 142nd Street on April 17, according to a news release from the Bratenahl Police Department on Wednesday. CBS affiliate WOIO reported that her remains were located inside a home in a garbage bag.

Paige Coffey's remains were found earlier this month in Cleveland, Ohio, six years after she went missing, officials said. (Photo Credit: FBI)

Coffey was reported missing on May 17, 2019, officials said. Police said the cause and manner of death are pending, and the investigation into Coffey's disappearance continues. It is unclear when Coffey died, and it was not immediately known if there were any suspects.

According to the FBI, the 27-year-old Coffey was reported missing after having no contact with her family for several days. She was last seen on May 7, 2019, with her boyfriend at the Home Depot located at Steel Yard Commons in Cleveland, according to the FBI. She was living in Bratenahl at the time of her disappearance.

In a statement to WOIO, FBI Cleveland Acting Special Agent in Charge Tori Gaskill said, "The passage of time does not diminish our pursuit of justice and FBI Cleveland, along with our law enforcement partners, remain unwavering in seeking justice for Paige."

Anyone with information on her disappearance can contact the FBI's Cleveland Field Office at 216-522-1400 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. The FBI previously said that there was a $10,000 reward for information about Coffey's disappearance.