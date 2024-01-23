Dog statue outside Millvale Community Library vandalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The dog statue outside the Millvale Community Library has been vandalized.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Millvale Community Library said the beloved statue was vandalized on Jan. 20 at around midnight. The post said a police report has been filed and the library has "some leads."

Library officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Millvale Borough Police Department or talk to Melissa at the Millvale Community Library.

"We are hoping the person(s) responsible do the right thing and turn themselves in," the post said.

The dog statue, known as "Pages," sits in front of the library right next to the front doors. It depicts a dog balancing a stack of books on its forehead.

The Instagram post said the statue was named by a group of third-grade students from Reserve Primary School in the Shaler Area School District. It has been around since the library opened in 2013 and has seen "many of our local kids grow up over the years, and lasted through extreme weather, construction and lots of Community changes," the post said.

"Millvale is a tight-knit Community and we are confident we will get to the bottom of this!" the post went on to say.

But do not worry, Pages will be back "soon."

The post closed by asking people to share their memories of Pages in the comment section. Click here to see the post.