Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog statue outside Millvale Community Library vandalized

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The dog statue outside the Millvale Community Library has been vandalized. 

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Millvale Community Library said the beloved statue was vandalized on Jan. 20 at around midnight. The post said a police report has been filed and the library has "some leads." 

Library officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Millvale Borough Police Department or talk to Melissa at the Millvale Community Library. 

"We are hoping the person(s) responsible do the right thing and turn themselves in," the post said. 

The dog statue, known as "Pages," sits in front of the library right next to the front doors. It depicts a dog balancing a stack of books on its forehead. 

The Instagram post said the statue was named by a group of third-grade students from Reserve Primary School in the Shaler Area School District. It has been around since the library opened in 2013 and has seen "many of our local kids grow up over the years, and lasted through extreme weather, construction and lots of Community changes," the post said. 

"Millvale is a tight-knit Community and we are confident we will get to the bottom of this!" the post went on to say. 

But do not worry, Pages will be back "soon." 

The post closed by asking people to share their memories of Pages in the comment section. Click here to see the post.

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 9:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.