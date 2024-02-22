Watch CBS News
Page's Dairy Mart set to open on March 8

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Page's Dairy Mart on the South Side has announced its opening date for the season!

The popular ice cream shop along East Carson Street shared the news on their Facebook page that they'll be opening for the spring season on March 8. 

Drumroll please… the announcement you’ve been patiently waiting for is here! Mark your calendars Pittsburgh— SPRING BEGINS MARCH 8TH! 🍦🌼🪴

Posted by Page's on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Last year, Page's was ranked the 16th best ice cream shop in the country by Yelp. 

The list was created by ranking a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews over a 14-month span. 

First published on February 22, 2024 / 1:40 AM EST

