5 Pagans Motorcycle Club members arrested after assault in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Five members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were arrested after authorities said they beat someone and stole the victim's gun.

The Beaver County District Attorney's Office said police were called to the Big Beaver Ramada Inn just before 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a person who was assaulted by Pagan members.

The victim was reportedly beat with boots, fists and brass knuckles and a firearm was put to the victim's head, the district attorney's office said. The victim's firearm was also stolen.

Police said they learned that the Pagans members had reserved a block of 32 rooms at the hotel. A search warrant turned up the gun used in the assault and brass knuckles.

Because of how many Pagans members were there and because there was a possibility of finding more weapons, multiple other agencies, including SWAT from Beaver and Washington counties, were called in.

During the search, 26 firearms were discovered and run through federal databases, the district attorney's office said. One was allegedly stolen out of West Virginia and another one was the victim's stolen gun. The district attorney's office said five brass knuckles were also seized.

Lucas Stone, Matthew Richards, Robert Poffenberger and Adam Lowe were arrested for aggravated assault and robbery and John Evans was arrested for possessing the stolen gun, the district attorney said.