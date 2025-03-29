Pa. State Police, Turnpike Commission teaming up for Operation Orange Squeeze

State troopers will trade in their cruisers for construction vehicles in April as part of the Operation Orange Squeeze safety initiative.

Troopers will, according to a press release from the Turnpike Commission, "monitor unsafe behaviors like speeding and distracted driving across work zones on the Pennsylvania Turnpike system."

The Operation Orange Squeeze initiative was started nearly 10 years ago to prioritize the safety of construction workers and turnpike work crews. According to data from turnpike officials, last year saw 176 reported crashes in active turnpike work zones, resulting in two deaths and 48 injuries.

"Safety has always been and will always be a key part of our culture," said Pa. Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "As we begin another construction season, we need drivers to work with us to provide safe work zones for everyone. More than half of our employees work out in the field to ensure our roadway remains 'best in class' for our customers, and paying attention in work zones is critical to helping our workers get home safely."

When Operation Orange Squeeze resumed after the pandemic in April 2023, troopers issued more than 430 citations and nearly 400 warnings to drivers disobeying the law, the news release added.

"The importance of programs like Operation Orange Squeeze is not necessarily enforcement but the safety aspect and how important it is to slow down and pay attention," said Cpl. Richard Levan of Pennsylvania State Police Troop T. "One highway death is one too many, and that's why we urge motorists to slow down and never drive distracted, especially in work zones."