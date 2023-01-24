Watch CBS News
Pa. State Police looking for man accused of retail theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of retail theft.

Pa. State Police Troop D is looking for the above man. The male was involved in a retail theft at the Boscov's location in Center Township, Butler County, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (724) 294-8100.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 8:34 AM

