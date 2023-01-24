Pa. State Police looking for man accused of retail theft
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of retail theft.
Pa. State Police Troop D is looking for the above man. The male was involved in a retail theft at the Boscov's location in Center Township, Butler County, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (724) 294-8100.
