Pa. State Police investigating animal cruelty incident after dog was shot with pellet gun in Fayette Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a dog was shot several times by a pellet gun in Fayette County. 

The incident happened on Tuesday near Kimberly Drive in South Union Township. 

State Police say a woman's dog escaped from her yard and came back about two hours later with multiple wounds from a pellet gun. 

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to call State Police.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 12:33 AM

