Pa. State Police investigating animal cruelty incident after dog was shot with pellet gun in Fayette Co.

Pa. State Police investigating after dog shot by pellet gun in Fayette Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a dog was shot several times by a pellet gun in Fayette County.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Kimberly Drive in South Union Township.

State Police say a woman's dog escaped from her yard and came back about two hours later with multiple wounds from a pellet gun.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to call State Police.