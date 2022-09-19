Pa. State Police host Sunny Day Camp for those with special needs to learn about law enforcement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a beautiful day for campers at the Sunny Day Camp at the Pioneer Education Center.

The one-day camp gives kids and adults with special needs time to spend with Pittsburgh Police officers, State Troopers, and other law enforcement agencies.

Throughout the day, campers got to learn about officers' day-to-day duties and the tools they get to use, like kids in the Camp Cadet program.

Registration for next year's camp is open. For more information, click here.