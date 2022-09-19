Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. State Police host Sunny Day Camp for those with special needs to learn about law enforcement

/ CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Host Sunny Day Camp
State Police Host Sunny Day Camp 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a beautiful day for campers at the Sunny Day Camp at the Pioneer Education Center.

The one-day camp gives kids and adults with special needs time to spend with Pittsburgh Police officers, State Troopers, and other law enforcement agencies.

Throughout the day, campers got to learn about officers' day-to-day duties and the tools they get to use, like kids in the Camp Cadet program.

Registration for next year's camp is open. For more information, click here.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 1:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.