Pa. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis visits Kennywood to celebrate park's 125th anniversary

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis made a stop at Kennywood on Thursday to celebrate the park's 125th anniversary. 

Lt. Governor Davis gave a proclamation while in attendance and the park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam and the park's mascot Kenny Kangaroo. 

During his visit, Lt. Governor Davis also took a ride on the Jack Rabbit, which opened in 1920 and is the 5th oldest operating roller coaster in the world! 

