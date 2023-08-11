Pa. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis visits Kennywood to celebrate park's 125th anniversary
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis made a stop at Kennywood on Thursday to celebrate the park's 125th anniversary.
Lt. Governor Davis gave a proclamation while in attendance and the park hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam and the park's mascot Kenny Kangaroo.
During his visit, Lt. Governor Davis also took a ride on the Jack Rabbit, which opened in 1920 and is the 5th oldest operating roller coaster in the world!
