Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold on the North Side

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One local lottery retailer just made someone $3 million richer. 

North Side Beer & Beverage on Federal Street on the North Side sold a $3 million-winning "Xtreme Tripler" scratch-off ticket. 

The game is a $30 ticket that offers prizes up to $3 million, meaning the retailer sold a grand prize-winner. 

North Side Beer & Beverage also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that scratch-offs are distributed at random, so they don't know where winning tickets will be sold. They only learn where the winning tickets are once the prize is claimed. 

First published on September 8, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.