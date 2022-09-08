Pa. Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold on the North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One local lottery retailer just made someone $3 million richer.
North Side Beer & Beverage on Federal Street on the North Side sold a $3 million-winning "Xtreme Tripler" scratch-off ticket.
The game is a $30 ticket that offers prizes up to $3 million, meaning the retailer sold a grand prize-winner.
North Side Beer & Beverage also gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that scratch-offs are distributed at random, so they don't know where winning tickets will be sold. They only learn where the winning tickets are once the prize is claimed.
