Western Pennsylvania lawmakers celebrate the release of Butler County native Marc Fogel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are celebrating Marc Fogel's freedom after advocating for his release over the last few years.

It's the day Marc Fogel, his family, and supporters have been waiting for 1,255 days.

"I'm excited to see Marc back home, back in western Pennsylvania, I'm just so happy for Marc and his family this day is finally here," said Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-17).

While Fogel was locked up in Russia for having medical marijuana on him at the Moscow airport, the Butler County native's loved ones and several western Pennsylvania lawmakers fought as hard as they could to get him back home.

"I had colleagues from southwestern Pennsylvania and across the commonwealth, House and Senate, who kept up the pressure, and the attention for Marc and his family, that he ought to be brought home, that he ought to have the wrongfully detained designation which finally came late last year," Congressman Deluzio said.

The Trump administration said it negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians.

President Donald Trump spoke about Fogel's release just hours before his plane touched down.

"They were very nice; we were treated very nicely by Russia actually. I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war," President Trump said.

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-16) who represents Butler said in part, "When President Trump met with Marc Fogel's mother, Malphine, in Butler on July 13, 2024, he pledged to do everything he could to bring Marc home safely. Today, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the Trump administration have fulfilled this promise. I want to thank President Trump for successfully securing Marc's release and for reuniting the Fogel family."

Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick also commended President Trump for his efforts in finally bringing Fogel home.

Fetterman said on X, "Marc Fogel's return home is long overdue—and I know all of Pennsylvania, especially his family, will be welcoming him back with open arms. I want to thank @POTUS and @SteveWitkoff for their efforts in finally bringing Marc home."

McCormick said in part in a statement, "I have been working with the Administration on this since day one and I'm grateful to President Trump and Secretary Rubio for delivering on their commitment to free Marc. As I told Marc's Mom, Mafa, when we spoke in August, we had to do everything possible to get Marc home and it is a blessing that this day has finally come."

Deluzio said he and other lawmakers will continue to be there for Fogel as he adjusts to his life back in Pennsylvania with his family.

"I think there's a lesson that folks should expect their government to always fight for them, their representatives to fight for them. And if you're in a situation like Marc's, your representatives, your senators, your President will have your back. That's an important message for every American. " he said.