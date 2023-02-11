Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. House Democrats introduce bill to require photo ID to purchase ammo

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New proposal would require photo ID to purchase ammo
New proposal would require photo ID to purchase ammo 00:21

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvania House Democrats want to require photo identification to buy ammunition. 

Eleven state representatives have said their bill would help ensure that ammunition is not sold to minors. 

Currently, the law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller believes is younger than 18 or 21, depending on the type of ammo. 

However, the law does not require the seller to verify the buyer's age. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 9:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.