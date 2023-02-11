Pa. House Democrats introduce bill to require photo ID to purchase ammo
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvania House Democrats want to require photo identification to buy ammunition.
Eleven state representatives have said their bill would help ensure that ammunition is not sold to minors.
Currently, the law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller believes is younger than 18 or 21, depending on the type of ammo.
However, the law does not require the seller to verify the buyer's age.
