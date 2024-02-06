Pa. Game Commission recruiting new game wardens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is on the hunt for new game wardens.

The application window for the 37th Cadet Class will be open until March 7, 2024. Cadets will report for training in March 2025 and graduate in February 2026, according to a media release from the Game Commission.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and must either have completed the Hunter-Trapper Education course or do so by March 7.

"We've now streamlined the process for those who want to serve the Commonwealth as a game warden and would like to see more individuals take advantage of this opportunity," said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. "If applicants are willing to work hard to protect our wildlife resources and possess the qualities we value, college credits will not stand between them and a rewarding career with the Game Commission," he added.

