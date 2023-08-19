Pa. Game Commission brings outdoor activities to Point State Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Saturday in downtown Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, along with several other agencies, teamed up to bring all of Pennsylvania's great outdoor activities into one urban spot.

This free event in Point State Park was all about letting people know that no matter where you are in the city, nature is easily accessible and close by.

Seth Mesoras, a state game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, says that this event is the first of its kind in the region and he says that in recent years, things like the COVID-19 pandemic really started opening people's eyes to the wonders of exploring Pennsylvania's nature, and they want to keep people's interest peaked.

"COVID-19 really brought to light everything," Mesoras said. "And people started getting outdoors a little bit more. And national research has shown that maybe people that want to get into hunting, don't know where to start and a lot of that occurs in the urban centers."

Many sometimes forget that Pennsylvania has thousands of miles of trails in both forests and mountains to hike, tons of lakes and rivers to boat on and the Keystone state is just teaming with animals of all shapes and sizes to see, and of course, hunt.

Mesoras says for those that live in the Pittsburgh-area, traveling far isn't necessary at all to get into nature with the rivers and trails. He says, even going for a walk in one of our parks, or along the river, can do wonders.

"The outdoors are pretty special," he said. "It's brought a lot into my life. It can bring a lot in everyone's life and if you can get out there and get your hands on it, and get the experience yourself, you see how rewarding it can be."

If you weren't able to make it out today, check out the DCNR's website for links to all of Saturday's participating agencies.