Pa. Department of Human Services announces new mobile crisis team

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Resolve Crisis Center announced the launch of a new mobile crisis team. 

They are active in downtown Pittsburgh. 

They will work to help address behavioral health crises occurring across Allegheny County and the city. 

The team will also provide support for the current co-response team run by the City of Pittsburgh that pairs a social worker with the police. 

First published on June 16, 2023 / 4:23 AM

