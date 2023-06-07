Pa. Department of Environmental Protection declares code red due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Today has been declared a "code red" by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Northerly winds will bring more waves of wildfire smoke into the region causing hazy skies and fine particle matters will be elevated to or near unhealthy range as a result.

Residents are asked to aid in the reduction by reducing or eliminating fireplace usage, open burning of wood, leaves, trash, or other materials, and avoiding using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

A code red is when the air is considered unhealthy and while the general public may experience health effects due to this level of pollution but sensitive groups will feel greater effects.

The most up-to-date readings can be found at this link.