Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. Now, the family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.

Kenneth Vineyard, 48 rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life.

"This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.

Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a man who cannot.

Kenneth Vineyard tragically died Sunday night for simply, as Sansone said, helping someone he had never met.

It was around 6:30 when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of the Monaca Walmart where police say Rashaun Smith, 20, was shot in the abdomen by Yeshua Bratcher.

"As the victim of that shooting lay bleeding, a Good Samaritan named Kenneth Vineyard rushed to the victim to render aid."

Once paramedics arrived, Sansone said Vineyard stepped away to allow them to do their job.

Then, a man in plain clothes, demanded Vineyard step away from the victim. The 48-year-old tried to explain to the unidentified man that he was simply trying to help and make his way to his fiancé who was nearby.

"The unidentified man insisted Mr. Vineyard step away and violently pushed Mr. Vineyard to the ground where he struck his head on the pavement."

Vineyard's fiancé began chest compressions while first responders tended to him as he had no pulse. Vineyard was rushed to Beaver County Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"I've come to learn that the unidentified individual who violently pushed Mr. Vineyard is a police officer employed by the Center Township Police Department."

Sansone said there are many eye-witnesses, including Vineyard's fiancé, who saw the incident unfold.

Furthermore, he said, video from the scene clearly shows the alleged violent shove by the officer.

"We want the name of the individual who caused this death and we intend to sue him and possibly others," said Sansone.

State police confirmed to KDKA they are investigating this death. Meanwhile, Center Township police are handling the shooting investigation.

On Monday, Yeshua Bratcher was charged with a total of nine charges, including criminal homicide.