Watch CBS News
Local News

1 injured after shooting in Monaca

By Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Police responded to an active shooter situation near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County, 911 dispatchers confirmed Sunday evening.

Dispatch also confirmed there was one injury on the scene, with the victim being life-flighted from the area.

KDKA's Shelley Bortz was on the scene and spoke with the police commander who said they do have a suspect in custody as of 8:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

Shelley Bortz
Shelley Bortz

Shelley is a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native who joined KDKA in October 2021.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.