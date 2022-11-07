1 injured after shooting in Monaca

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Police responded to an active shooter situation near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County, 911 dispatchers confirmed Sunday evening.

Dispatch also confirmed there was one injury on the scene, with the victim being life-flighted from the area.

BREAKING—> confirmed shooting at WalMart Plaza in Beaver County. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZtbnZAZBPA — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) November 7, 2022

KDKA's Shelley Bortz was on the scene and spoke with the police commander who said they do have a suspect in custody as of 8:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

