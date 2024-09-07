Pa. Attorney General's Office announces new protections for car buyers

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced new protections to help those planning to buy a car in the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced an amendment to the Pennsylvania Automotive Industry Trade Practices regulations that modernizes the regulatory definition of advertisements to clearly include online statements.

"These sensible updates to Pennsylvania's Automotive Regulations will make the process of purchasing a new vehicle more transparent," Attorney General Henry said. "My Office has worked closely with the public and regulatory agencies in finalizing these much-needed changes to deal with one of the largest sources of consumer complaints that our Bureau of Consumer Protection receives each year."

The new amendment also requires car dealers will be required to inspect each motor vehicle within 30 days of when it is entered into its inventory for unsafe conditions. Dealers also will be required to inspect vehicles that accumulate 500 or more miles on their lot before a sale.

As part of the amendment, should a dealer find any unsafe conditions such as flood damage or bent frames, they will be required to disclose them in writing prior to sale, even if the vehicle is being sold as "as is."

The new amendment went into effect in Pennsylvania on August 19, 2024.