Owner of padlocked bar arrested after attempting reopen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The owner of a bar that was shut down earlier this week for operating without a liquor license was arrested on Saturday night for attempting to reopen the establishment.

According to Allegheny County Sheriffs, an officer passing by noticed that the signs were removed from Club Energy on Kelly Street on Saturday afternoon.

The officer also saw a man going in and out of the bar.

They spoke with a man inside who identified himself as a locksmith and said the owner, Derrick Hemby, had contacted him to change the locks on the bar.

Hemby then instructed the locksmith to change the locks after he allegedly took down the court paperwork that had ordered the bar to close.

Hemby is now facing charges of criminal trespassing and criminal solicitation for defying the court order.

