Allegheny County Sheriff's Office closes 2 nuisance clubs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office closed two clubs operating without liquor licenses and creating safety concerns.

The sheriff says Club Energy on Kelly Street and The Lobbi on the Bausman Street side of Brownsville Road were nuisance properties. Injunctions were put on the clubs by the Allegheny County district attorney.

Both businesses have hearings for the injunctions on July 5. 

